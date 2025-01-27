Duraid Qureshi remains Hum Network CEO as no change in leadership at this time

ISLAMABAD – Hum Network Chief Executive Officer CEO Duraid Qureshi will continue as top executive as the company refuted media reports about his exit.

Amid contrasting reports, Hum Network Limited said Duraid Qureshi will continue to serve as executive and is fully engaged in managing the company’s affairs. The company said it is in early stages of succession planning, which includes identifying and assessing potential successors, along with their training for future leadership.

HUMNL assured stakeholders that the board would communicate transparently and promptly any decision regarding changes to the CEO role.

The TV group – known for its entertainment and news media – also urged masses to rely solely on information coming from official medium and to avoid online media reports.

For the unversed, the Karachi-based TV network operates a publicly traded company in South Asian, focusing on cultural heritage through its satellite channels.

Last month, another controversy surfaced over auction of the commercial plot at National Police Foundation (NPF) in Islamabad’s E-11 sector. The plot which was valued at Rs1.02 billion, was sold through a sealed-bid auction to allegedly facilitate Shunaid Qureshi, a director of a the same media outlet, in a hospital development project linked to the same company, without property guidelines.