AGL57.44▲ 5.18 (0.10%)AIRLINK193.77▼ -6.98 (-0.03%)BOP9.87▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.57▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL9.02▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML43.2▼ -2.97 (-0.06%)DGKC105.37▼ -3.32 (-0.03%)FCCL39.41▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)FFL16.29▼ -0.52 (-0.03%)HUBC129.86▼ -2.74 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.83▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KEL4.53▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM6.47▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF45.57▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)NBP63.29▼ -0.01 (0.00%)OGDC209.11▼ -3.32 (-0.02%)PAEL41.85▲ 0.57 (0.01%)PIBTL7.9▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)PPL177.92▼ -3.54 (-0.02%)PRL39.01▼ -2.77 (-0.07%)PTC25.53▲ 0.83 (0.03%)SEARL106.73▼ -5.11 (-0.05%)TELE8.64▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.22▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TPLP12.53▼ -0.39 (-0.03%)TREET22.01▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.34▼ -2.13 (-0.03%)UNITY32.64▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.73▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)

Cement Prices in Pakistan dropped amid low sales; Check New Rates

Cement Prices In Pakistan Dropped Amid Low Sales Check New Rates
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Cement prices in Pakistan witnessed slight changes amid meager sales, with the price of cement bag in the northern region standing at around Rs1,387.

Data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows cement rates recorded at bit lower than the first half of January. The average retail price of cement bag in the northern region stood at Rs1,387 for the week ending on January 23, marking a 0.66pc drop compared to the previous week.

In the southern region, the price remained stable, with the average retail price of a cement bag recorded at Rs 1,384-1385, the same as the previous week. The statistics showed varying prices across different cities, with Islamabad recording an average price of Rs 1,364, Rawalpindi at Rs 1,344, and Lahore seeing the highest price at Rs 1,450.

Cement Price in Pakistan 2025

City Average Price
Islamabad Rs 1,364
Rawalpindi Rs 1,344
Lahore Rs 1,450
Faisalabad Rs 1,410
Sargodha Rs 1,393
Multan Rs 1,391
Karachi Rs 1,339
Hyderabad Rs 1,340
Sukkur Rs 1,450
Quetta Rs 1,435
Khuzdar Rs 1,337

Rs 1,410 in Faisalabad, Rs 1,393 in Sargodha, and Rs 1,391 in Multan. In Karachi, the price stood at Rs 1,339, with other cities such as Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Quetta also reflecting varied rates.

While the price decrease in cement may offer some relief to consumers, the trend of price fluctuations across the country continues to impact different regions differently.

Cement sales in Pakistan drop by 4.76pc in December 2024

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Sports

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets to go on sale on January 28

  • Business

Govt mulls replacing net-metering policy amid undue financial burden on consumers

  • Featured, Pakistan

Supreme Court withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar

  • Featured, Technology

Pakistan faces NEW cyberattack campaign: Take these safety measures

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer