Cement Prices in Pakistan dropped amid low sales; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Cement prices in Pakistan witnessed slight changes amid meager sales, with the price of cement bag in the northern region standing at around Rs1,387.

Data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows cement rates recorded at bit lower than the first half of January. The average retail price of cement bag in the northern region stood at Rs1,387 for the week ending on January 23, marking a 0.66pc drop compared to the previous week.

In the southern region, the price remained stable, with the average retail price of a cement bag recorded at Rs 1,384-1385, the same as the previous week. The statistics showed varying prices across different cities, with Islamabad recording an average price of Rs 1,364, Rawalpindi at Rs 1,344, and Lahore seeing the highest price at Rs 1,450.

Cement Price in Pakistan 2025

City Average Price Islamabad Rs 1,364 Rawalpindi Rs 1,344 Lahore Rs 1,450 Faisalabad Rs 1,410 Sargodha Rs 1,393 Multan Rs 1,391 Karachi Rs 1,339 Hyderabad Rs 1,340 Sukkur Rs 1,450 Quetta Rs 1,435 Khuzdar Rs 1,337

Rs 1,410 in Faisalabad, Rs 1,393 in Sargodha, and Rs 1,391 in Multan. In Karachi, the price stood at Rs 1,339, with other cities such as Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Quetta also reflecting varied rates.

While the price decrease in cement may offer some relief to consumers, the trend of price fluctuations across the country continues to impact different regions differently.