Pakistan Gold prices further come down after record rally; Check Jan 27 Rates

KARACHI – Gold rates witnessed a decline by Rs300 as per tola rates settled at Rs289,100 on Monday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows 24-karat bullion settling at Rs289,100 per tola, while price of 10 grams of yellow metal plunged by Rs257, with new rates standing at Rs247,856.

As per the new rates, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose to Rs227,209, up from Rs227,445.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Rates Price Per Tola Rs 289,100 per tola 10 Grams Rs 247,856 per 10 grams

On the other hand, the price of silver per tola moved down by Rs14, reaching at Rs3,395, while the price of 10 grams of silver decreased by Rs12, settling at Rs2,910.

The decline in domestic gold prices reflects similar movements in the international market, where gold prices dropped by $3 per ounce, closing at $2,767, compared to $2,770 on the previous trading day.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week