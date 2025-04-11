New Fee for Police Character Certificate for UAE Visa; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Police character certificate is no longer free in parts of Pakistan, as authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa introduced a fee for clearance certificate for those looking to travel to UAE.

As per local media reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government introduced Rs3,000 fee for obtaining police clearance or character certificate – a document that was previously issued free of charge. The certificate, which verifies that an individual has no criminal record, is now a mandatory requirement for those seeking employment visas for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE Visa Police Clearance Certificate

This follows new directives from Bureau of Emigration aimed at enhancing security checks for overseas job seekers. KP residents could obtain the certificate without any cost. However, officials now state that the new fee will help streamline the verification process and cover administrative expenses.

Many applicants have expressed frustration over the sudden imposition of the fee, especially those from lower-income backgrounds who depend on overseas employment opportunities.

The change is expected to impact thousands of job seekers in the province. Authorities have yet to confirm whether similar charges will be introduced in other provinces.

Bureau of Emigration made it mandatory for Pakistanis applying for UAE work visas to submit a police character certificate amid complaints from UAE authorities as some nationals of South Asian nation were involved in illegal activities.

UAE Visa for Pakistanis

United Arab Emirates (UAE) opened door for Pakistani citizens to get 5-year visas, after resolution of earlier visa-related concerns. The announcement was made by UAE envoy to Pakistan in a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

The new visa allows multiple entries into Gulf nation over five years without the need for a local guarantor or sponsor. Ambassador Al-Zaabi confirmed that prior issues affecting visa issuance for Pakistanis have been addressed. He extended an invitation to Governor Tessori to visit the UAE visa center at the Karachi consulate to observe the ongoing efforts to improve services.

Despite this relief, UAE government adopted stern screening procedures for Pakistani applicants due to concerns over unlawful activities. Travel agents were instructed accordingly. In another meeting on January 9, officials clarified that there is no formal restriction on work visas for Pakistanis, although the issuance of visit visas had reportedly been scaled back due to misuse.

As challenges remain, the reintroduction of the five-year visa offers new hope for Pakistani travelers and tourists aiming to build stronger ties with the Gulf nation.