Heatwaves predicted in Pakistan next week

ISLAMABAD – Heatwave conditions are predicted in Pakistan during next week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a high-pressure system is likely to grip the upper atmosphere from April 13.

Under these conditions, heatwaves will likely develop in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday, April 13. These conditions will further intensify in the southern half from Monday, April 14.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 6 °C to 8 °C above normal in the southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan) from April 13 to April 18.

Day temperatures will likely remain 04°C to 06°C above normal in the upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan). Nights will also be warmer during the forecast period.

Excessive heating/rising temperatures may generate dust storms/windstorms during the forecast period.

Possible Impacts and advice: Due to heatwave conditions in the country, the general public especially children, women and senior citizens are advised to take precautionary measures.

Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remain hydrated. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well.

Rising temperatures tendency in northern areas may enhance snowmelt rate. Wind-duststorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels at vulnerable locations.