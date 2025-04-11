Schools closed for five days in Punjab city

NANKANA – All public and private educational institutions have been closed for five days in Nankana Sahib city of Punjab on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival.

Reports said the Nankana Sahib district administration has officially issued a notification. A large number of Sikh pilgrims from India have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the Baisakhi festival.

The main event of the Baisakhi celebrations is scheduled for April 14.

On the instructions of the District Police Officer (DPO), a security plan has been issued for the Sikh community’s Baisakhi festival. 2,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed for security of the event.

Over 7,000 Sikh yatrees from India and other parts of the world are expected to visit Pakistan this year.

The numbers of visiting Sikhs surpassed the limit set by the India-Pakistan religious tourism agreement.

This year, on the occasion of the Sikh religious festivals Vaisakhi Mela and Khalsa Birth Anniversary, The Sikh yatrees from India and around the world will arrive in Pakistan on April 10 to celebrate the 326th anniversary of the Khalsa Birth and Vaisakhi Mela.

Under the Pakistan-India religious tourism agreement, 3,000 Sikh pilgrims are allowed to visit Pakistan, but this year, over 7,000 Indian yatrees wish to come.

According to the officials from the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has been requested to issue visas for as many Sikh yatrees as possible.

Additional Secretary of Shrines Saifullah Khokhar stated that Pakistan is the second home for Sikhs, and all visitors are welcome. He added that the efforts of the Government of Pakistan and the ETPB have boosted religious tourism.

The ETPB issued a circular to security agencies, civil administration, police, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and other relevant departments to enhance arrangements for the Sikh Yatrees.