Pak Army officers, troops recognized for meritorious service at Rawalpindi Corps Ceremony: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Corps held its prestigious investiture ceremony, where exceptional Army officers and soldiers were honored for their distinguished services to the nation, ISPR said.

In a statement, military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said ceremony was graced by Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Commander of Rawalpindi Corps, who served as the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Several awards were presented, including the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), and Tamgha-i-Basalat. These awards were conferred on Army personnel for their dedication and meritorious contributions to the country.

Two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 15 soldiers were awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat for their exceptional services.

47 officers were honored with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), and 102 officers received the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for their outstanding commitment and efforts in their respective roles.

A special moment of the ceremony was the posthumous recognition of the next of kin (NOK) of the martyrs, who received awards in memory of their fallen loved ones.

Corps Commander took a moment to meet with the families of the martyrs, paying heartfelt tribute to their sacrifices and highlighting their invaluable contribution to the defense of the nation. The event was attended by a large gathering of senior Army officers and the families of the awardees, all gathered to celebrate the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan’s military personnel.