Fire breaks out at top floor of Islamabad’s Serena Hotel; rescue efforts underway

ISLAMABAD – A fire has erupted on sixth floor of the Serena Hotel in federal capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad. Efforts are underway to douse the fire while it is yet to be known how it started.

Seven fire brigade vehicles from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Firefighting teams have since arrived and are actively working to bring the situation under control.

A spokesperson for the district administration confirmed that the fire brigade teams are making efforts to extinguish the flames and ensure the safety of guests and staff. No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

More to follow…