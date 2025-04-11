Pakistan’s 85th National Day marked by diplomatic, cultural celebrations in Stockholm

ISLAMABAD – Embassy of Pakistan hosted the National Day Reception at the historic MusikaliskaKvarteret in Stockholm. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Swedish officials, members of the Pakistani diaspora, and friends of Pakistan.

Ms. Camilla Mellander, Director General of Foreign Trade at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Ambassador Bilal Hayee, in his speech, underlined the importance of the occasion, stating that the adoption of Lahore Resolution on 23 March 1940 marked a turning point in the history of the subcontinent that led to the creation of Pakistan. He highlighted the country’s path to stability and development despite different challenges, which was made possible due to the resilience and hard work of the people of Pakistan.

On bilateral relations with Sweden, the Ambassador noted that regular diplomatic and economic cooperation had generated mutual goodwill and trust. He particularly lauded the contribution of Pakistani diaspora in deepening and cementing the friendly ties between the two countries.

Director General of Foreign Trade Ms. Camilla Melander, in her speech, congratulated Pakistan on the 85th National Day; noted the economic, commercial, and touristic potential of Pakistan; and highlighted the Sustainable Textiles Platform, launched by the Swedish Embassy and Business Sweden, which aims to assist Pakistan in the textile sector with Swedish technology and innovation.

One of the highlights of the event was the singing of national anthems by Swedish children of Pakistani descent. Guests were also treated to a special screening of the video Salam Pakistan, which showcased the beauty, diversity, and resilience of Pakistan, enthralling the audience. The event culminated with a riveting musical performance by the dynamic duo, Swedish opera singer and tenor Vincent Hashmi and Paulina Pfeiffer, renowned soprano. The duo was ably supported by distinguished pianist Ms. Gerta Åstedt, whose melodious renditions received resounding applause and provided the event with a befitting conclusion.