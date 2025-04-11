AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Good News for Pakistanis as Saudi Arabia increases Hajj 2025 quota

ISLAMABAD – Ten thousand more Pakistani pilgrims will be able to undertake Hajj 2025 as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has increased Quota.

KSA agreed to increase Hajj quota for Pakistani citizens, allowing additional pilgrims to perform sacred journey after a special request was made by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to his Saudi counterpart to accommodate those who were unable to register before the deadline for Hajj.

The request was made after directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and with the dedicated efforts of Deputy PM Dar. Saudi authorities approved extension of Hajj quota for Pakistan, demonstrating strong bilateral ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.

The decision will enable ten thousand more Pakistani citizens to undertake the pilgrimage, a dream for many Muslims worldwide. This action shows mutual cooperation and longstanding friendship between Brother nations.

Hajj 2025 Timeline

Date (Dhul Hijjah) Events
1st Dhul Hijjah (May 28, 2025) Starting of Dhul Hijjah
4th Dhul Hijjah (May 31, 2025) Deadline for Non-Saudi Flights
8th Dhul Hijjah (June 4, 2025) Day of Tarwiyah
9th Dhul Hijjah (June 5, 2025) Day of Arafah
10th Dhul Hijjah (June 6, 2025) Eidul-Adha
11th-13th Dhul Hijjah (June 7-9, 2025) Days of Tashreeq
14th Dhul Hijjah (June 10, 2025) Post-Hajj Departures
Preliminary Dates 

The increase in quota also shows Riyadh’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that more Pakistani pilgrims can participate in the religious obligation, further solidifying the bond between the two countries.

Pakistan’s Hajj 2025 Schedule: Check Dates, Flight Details, and Airlines

Web Desk (Lahore)

