Lahore, Punjab weather; more rains, hailstorms likely

LAHORE – More rains are likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday night.

Gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are also likely during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist during the next 12 to 18 hours.

Under these weather conditions, rains and isolated hailstorms are likely in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum on Friday night. Gusty winds are expected in the southern districts of the province.

On Saturday and Sunday, mainly hot and dry weather is likely in Lahore and most districts of Punjab.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Saturday, and 39°C and 41°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds occurred in Lahore and some other districts.

Rainfall (mm): Chakwal 15, Jhelum 12, Murree 11, Mangla 09, Lahore (City 09, Airport 07), Faisalabad 07, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 07, Shamsabad 05), Mandi Bahauddin 05, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Kasur 04, Gujarat, Sargodha 02, Noorpur Thal, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sheikhupura 01

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 68 per cent.