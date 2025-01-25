AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Gold Price in Pakistan sees marginal loss after record hike; See new rates

Gold Price In Pakistan Drops Massive Rs5000 Per Tola Check New Rates Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan witnessed slight losses on the last day of the week, with price of bullion staying around Rs289,400 per tola, down by Rs200 per tola.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24-karat bullion per tola dipped by Rs200, with new price of Rs289,400 while the price of 10 grams saw a reduction of Rs172.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Current Price Change
24-Karat (Per Tola) 289,400 -200
24-Karat (Per 10 Grams) 247,512 -172

Globally, gold prices plunged by $2, reaching $2,770 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

Despite the recent decline, the price of gold remains at historically high levels, continuing to reflect global market trends.

Gold Rates in Pakistan this week

Dates 24K Gold
23-Jan Rs286,700
22-Jan Rs287,450
21-Jan Rs283,200
20-Jan Rs282,900
18-Jan Rs282,400
17-Jan Rs282,600
16-Jan Rs282,200

Pakistan Gold rates touch all-time high of Rs289,600 per tola; Check New Price

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

State Bank to cut key policy rate by 200bps to 11pc in Jan 27 review?

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 25 January, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 25 January 2025

  • Business

Weekly inflation goes down by 0.77pc, decelerates to 0.52pc on YoY basis

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer