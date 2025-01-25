Gold Price in Pakistan sees marginal loss after record hike; See new rates

KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan witnessed slight losses on the last day of the week, with price of bullion staying around Rs289,400 per tola, down by Rs200 per tola.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of 24-karat bullion per tola dipped by Rs200, with new price of Rs289,400 while the price of 10 grams saw a reduction of Rs172.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Current Price Change 24-Karat (Per Tola) 289,400 -200 24-Karat (Per 10 Grams) 247,512 -172

Globally, gold prices plunged by $2, reaching $2,770 per ounce, with an additional premium of $20.

Despite the recent decline, the price of gold remains at historically high levels, continuing to reflect global market trends.

Gold Rates in Pakistan this week