Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw huge increase in a single day, as rates touched a historic high amid global market pressure and currency fluctuations. With single day hike of Rs10,000, price of per tola now stands at Rs338,800.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold per tola soared to Rs338,800, marking the highest-ever recorded rate in the country. The 10-gram gold rate also rose sharply to Rs290,466.

Today Gold Rates

Gold New Price Change Per Tola Rs338,800 ▲ Rs10,000 10 Grams Rs290,466 ▲ 8573

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 9-April Rs321,000 8-April Rs318,000 5-April Rs320,000 3-April Rs325,500 29-March Rs325,000 28-March Rs323,380 27-March Rs321,000

This significant jump comes as the international gold price increased by over $100, reaching around $2,318 per ounce, contributing to the local hike in prices.

Analysts attribute the spike to the strengthening of international gold markets, a weaker Pakistani rupee, and ongoing economic uncertainty, which has pushed investors towards safe-haven assets like gold.

Further volatility in prices is expected in the coming days if international trends persist.