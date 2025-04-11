AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Gold Jumps Rs10000 In A Day In Pakistan To Hit All Time High Of Rs338800
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw huge increase in a single day, as rates touched a historic high amid global market pressure and currency fluctuations. With single day hike of Rs10,000, price of per tola now stands at Rs338,800.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold per tola soared to Rs338,800, marking the highest-ever recorded rate in the country. The 10-gram gold rate also rose sharply to Rs290,466.

Today Gold Rates

Gold New Price Change
Per Tola Rs338,800 ▲ Rs10,000
10 Grams Rs290,466 ▲ 8573

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
9-April Rs321,000
8-April Rs318,000
5-April Rs320,000
3-April Rs325,500
29-March Rs325,000
28-March Rs323,380
27-March Rs321,000

Gold Jumps Rs10000 In A Day In Pakistan To Hit All Time High Of Rs338800

This significant jump comes as the international gold price increased by over $100, reaching around $2,318 per ounce, contributing to the local hike in prices.

Gold Jumps Rs10000 In A Day In Pakistan To Hit All Time High Of Rs338800

Analysts attribute the spike to the strengthening of international gold markets, a weaker Pakistani rupee, and ongoing economic uncertainty, which has pushed investors towards safe-haven assets like gold.

Further volatility in prices is expected in the coming days if international trends persist.

Gold price makes history in Pakistan with all time high of Rs328,800

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Islamabad

Fire breaks out at top floor of Islamabad’s Serena Hotel; rescue efforts underway

  • Featured, Top News

Good news for salaried class as govt hints at further reduction in electricity prices

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia hit record high today – 11 April 2025

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate today – 11 April 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer