Solar Panel Rates come down in Pakistan by upto Rs6000 amid new policy

KARACHI – Uncertainty looms around Solar industry in Pakistan as the government planned massive cut in buyback rates amid high grid electricity costs, which affected prices of solar panels in parts of the country.

In Hyderabad and other regions of Sindh, solar panel prices dropped 25percent, with rates coming down to Grade-A 585W hovering at Rs16,500.

The initiative, aimed at promoting renewable energy use, is now reflecting in the market with a noticeable drop in solar panel prices.

Amid new expected changes, retailers in Hyderabad reported steep decline in solar panel rates. The price of Grade-A 585-watt solar panel, previously sold for Rs. 22,000, has now come down to around Rs. 16,500.

Further price cuts may be on the horizon as the market continues to adjust to the new policy. The price drop also sparked surge in consumer interest, with many citizens looking to get low cost setup to invest in solar solutions.

Solar Prices in Pakistan 2025

A-Grade Solar Panels

Brand Price Imported 545W 16500 JA 540W Single Glass 19000 Canadian 555W Tier 1 19500 JA 540W Double Glass 19000 Canadian 545W Single Glass 19000 JA 530W Single Glass 19000 Longi 550W Single Glass 20000 Canadian Topcon 575W 20500

B-Grade Solar Panels

Brand Price JA 550W B Grade 17050 Jinko 550W B Grade 17600 Longi 550W B Grade 18000

Longi Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price 555W Single Glass A Grade 19400 550W Single Glass A Grade 19800

JA Solar Panel Prices

Brand Price 540W Double Glass or Bifacial A Grade 18300 540W Single Glass A Grade 17800

Jinko Solar Panel Prices