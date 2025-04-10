Solar Panel Rates come down in Pakistan by upto Rs6000 amid new policy

KARACHI – Uncertainty looms around Solar industry in Pakistan as the government planned massive cut in buyback rates amid high grid electricity costs, which affected prices of solar panels in parts of the country.
In Hyderabad and other regions of Sindh, solar panel prices dropped 25percent, with rates coming down to Grade-A 585W hovering at Rs16,500.
The initiative, aimed at promoting renewable energy use, is now reflecting in the market with a noticeable drop in solar panel prices.
Amid new expected changes, retailers in Hyderabad reported steep decline in solar panel rates. The price of Grade-A 585-watt solar panel, previously sold for Rs. 22,000, has now come down to around Rs. 16,500.
Further price cuts may be on the horizon as the market continues to adjust to the new policy. The price drop also sparked surge in consumer interest, with many citizens looking to get low cost setup to invest in solar solutions.
Solar Prices in Pakistan 2025
A-Grade Solar Panels
|Brand
|Price
|Imported 545W
|16500
|JA 540W Single Glass
|19000
|Canadian 555W Tier 1
|19500
|JA 540W Double Glass
|19000
|Canadian 545W Single Glass
|19000
|JA 530W Single Glass
|19000
|Longi 550W Single Glass
|20000
|Canadian Topcon 575W
|20500
B-Grade Solar Panels
|Brand
|Price
|JA 550W B Grade
|17050
|Jinko 550W B Grade
|17600
|Longi 550W B Grade
|18000
Longi Solar Panel Prices
|Brand
|Price
|555W Single Glass A Grade
|19400
|550W Single Glass A Grade
|19800
JA Solar Panel Prices
|Brand
|Price
|540W Double Glass or Bifacial A Grade
|18300
|540W Single Glass A Grade
|17800
Jinko Solar Panel Prices
|Brand
|Price
|N-type 575W A Grade
|20100
Solar panel plates prices for 10kw setup from March 2025 in Pakistan