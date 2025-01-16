AGL39.36▲ 0.65 (0.02%)AIRLINK200.9▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.15▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.88▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)DCL8.77▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML45.74▲ 4.16 (0.10%)DGKC102.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)FCCL34.09▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)FFL16.98▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC131.7▲ 0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL13.76▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.81▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.7▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF43.33▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)NBP62.29▲ 0.26 (0.00%)OGDC218.75▼ -3.02 (-0.01%)PAEL41.54▼ -1.15 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0.23 (0.03%)PPL187.12▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)PRL42.06▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)PTC24.99▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL100.3▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)TELE9.11▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.79▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TPLP12.93▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET23.05▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)TRG68.35▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY32.66▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)WTL1.86▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

Security sources refute claims of political talks in meeting between PTI leaders, Army Chief

Security Sources Refute Claims Of Political Talks In Meeting Between Pti Leaders Army Chief
ISLAMABAD – Talks between the top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir made headlines as political leaders made misleading claims about the rate of interaction.

Amid the widespread buzz, security sources cleared air on matter, saying the meeting solely focused solely on security and counter-terrorism issues in KP. The meeting did not involve political discussions, and mainly security issues.

As Barrister Gohar tried attempting political matters, the top general stressed that such discussions should be held with political leaders rather than security officials.

Armed forces expressed disappointment over misreporting that attempted to portray the security-focused meeting as politically motivated, as it was against the nature of the conversation between two sides.

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar told media that he along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in Peshawar, discussing various matters.

Gohar welcomed talks, stating that it was a positive development and an opportunity for direct dialogue with military. Gohar and Gandapur however turned down backdoor negotiations, with KP CM saying everything was being handled openly.

PTI in talks with establishment as Gohar confirms meeting with Army Chief

Web Desk (Lahore)

