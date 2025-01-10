Punjab students to get Core i7, 13th-Gen Laptops under Honahar Scholarship

LAHORE – Punjab government is set to distribute high-tech Core i7 Laptops to students across the province of 120 million as Maryam Nawaz led government is taking steps like CM Honahar Scholarsip to boost educational opportunities.

The provincial government rolled out Phase-II of CM Honhar Scholarship Program, which will cover the educational expenses of over one lac students. The program is available to students in Punjab across 68 disciplines.

Honahar Scholarship Program is aimed at enhancing learning through tech, and will see the distribution of 50,000 laptops and merit-based scholarships to deserving students across the province in next three months.

Honahar Laptop Scholarship 2025

Under the latest program, students with state-of-the-art Core i7, 13th-generation laptops, with an initial batch of 5,000 laptops being distributed.

Students will get these laptops in January and February as special focus has been placed on minority students, with 2,000 laptops reserved specifically for them.

As per the existing scholarship program 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 2,000 medical and dental students, and 4,000 students pursuing careers in industries and agriculture will get laptop.

Eligible students can apply through their educational institutions. Selection will be based on academic performance, with priority given to top-performing students and those from minority backgrounds.