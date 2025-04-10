Pakistan’s Noor Zaman crowned U23 Squash Champion in final victory against Egypt’s El-Torkey

Noor’s victory was a display of resilience, skill, and mental toughness, with the 21-year-old from Peshawar overcoming a challenging start to claim the coveted title. The match was a thrilling back-and-forth contest. El-Torkey came out strong, taking an early 2-1 lead after winning the second and third games 9-11 and 4-11.

Known for his composure under pressure, he fought back with determination, taking the fourth game 11-9 and then clinching the fifth game 11-7 to seal a historic 3-2 win. The final scoreline of 11-6, 9-11, 4-11, 11-9, and 11-7 kept the packed stadium on the edge of their seats throughout the match.

Zaman’s victory was testament to his physical fitness, adaptability, and ability to rise to the occasion. His journey to the final was impressive, with the young talent defeating top players such as France’s Melvil Scianimanico, Poland’s Jakub Pytlowany, and Kuwait’s Hussain Alzaatari in earlier rounds, showcasing his skill and determination.

El-Torkey, who had previously caused a major upset by defeating top seed Ibrahim Elkabbani in the semifinals, also put up a strong performance in the final. However, despite his early advantage, Zaman’s resilience and mental fortitude proved decisive.

Zaman’s triumph marks a historic achievement for Pakistan, as he becomes the first Pakistani player to win the U-23 World Squash Championship. His victory not only cements his place as one of the brightest young talents in the sport but also reignites national pride in squash, a sport with a rich tradition in the country, once dominated by legends such as Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan.

The win also symbolizes the resurgence of Pakistan’s squash scene, offering hope to a new generation of players who now look up to Zaman as a source of inspiration.

As Zaman held the U-23 World Squash Championship trophy aloft, his victory resonated not only as a personal achievement but also as a moment of immense pride for Pakistan. His remarkable victory is poised to be celebrated as one of the standout sporting moments in Pakistan this year, with many predicting a bright future for the young champion.