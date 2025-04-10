AGL70.22▲ 1.93 (0.03%)AIRLINK173.15▲ 15.74 (0.10%)BOP10.65▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY8.52▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DCL8.67▲ 0.25 (0.03%)DFML43.34▲ 1.03 (0.02%)DGKC130.9▲ 4.07 (0.03%)FCCL47.25▲ 0.52 (0.01%)FFL15.42▲ 0.54 (0.04%)HUBC138.91▲ 4.9 (0.04%)HUMNL12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)KEL4.54▲ 0.33 (0.08%)KOSM5.55▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF62.26▲ 1.38 (0.02%)NBP79.25▲ 2.61 (0.03%)OGDC214.75▲ 6.23 (0.03%)PAEL44.86▲ 4.08 (0.10%)PIBTL10.74▲ 0.76 (0.08%)PPL173.87▲ 5.1 (0.03%)PRL36.22▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PTC23.56▲ 0.57 (0.02%)SEARL95.31▲ 2.21 (0.02%)TELE7.23▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL33.66▲ 0.68 (0.02%)TPLP10.29▲ 0.29 (0.03%)TREET21.55▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.68▲ 4.01 (0.07%)UNITY26.67▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.33▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Direct UAE-Peshawar flight: Top UAE airline announces new route for Pakistanis

Pakistan Saudi Arabia Flight Tickets Set To Get Cheaper With New Low Cost Options
DUBAI – In a sigh of relief for the residents of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a top airline from the Middle East has announced to launch direct flights to Pakistan.

United Arab Emirate’s flagship carrier, Etihad Airways has announced to launch direct flights to Peshawar from Dubai, relieving thousands of Pakistani workers who work in the emirate and had limited options to fly back home during vacations.

As part of the measures to expand the network, the carrier has announced to launch the direct route from September 29th, this year.

The new route will connect Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi with the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. Etihad Airways already launches direct flights to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

As far as the aircraft is concerned, the airline has announced to utilize Airbus A320 family aircraft, having eight seats in Business class and 150 seats in Economy class.

Regarding the frequency, initially five flights per weeks would be launched but daily flights will begin on November 22, 2025.

“We are thrilled to further expand our presence in Pakistan with the launch of our daily service between Abu Dhabi and Peshawar. This new route reflects our commitment to providing vital connectivity for travellers between Pakistan and the Gulf, Africa, Europe, and North America. In addition to new flights to Peshawar, we are boosting our frequency to Karachi to 17 flights a week from 1 October,” Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.
Web Desk Staff

