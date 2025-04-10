AGL70.22▲ 1.93 (0.03%)AIRLINK173.15▲ 15.74 (0.10%)BOP10.65▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY8.52▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DCL8.67▲ 0.25 (0.03%)DFML43.34▲ 1.03 (0.02%)DGKC130.9▲ 4.07 (0.03%)FCCL47.25▲ 0.52 (0.01%)FFL15.42▲ 0.54 (0.04%)HUBC138.91▲ 4.9 (0.04%)HUMNL12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)KEL4.54▲ 0.33 (0.08%)KOSM5.55▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF62.26▲ 1.38 (0.02%)NBP79.25▲ 2.61 (0.03%)OGDC214.75▲ 6.23 (0.03%)PAEL44.86▲ 4.08 (0.10%)PIBTL10.74▲ 0.76 (0.08%)PPL173.87▲ 5.1 (0.03%)PRL36.22▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PTC23.56▲ 0.57 (0.02%)SEARL95.31▲ 2.21 (0.02%)TELE7.23▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL33.66▲ 0.68 (0.02%)TPLP10.29▲ 0.29 (0.03%)TREET21.55▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.68▲ 4.01 (0.07%)UNITY26.67▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.33▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Changan Alsvin prices move up by Rs250,000; Check New Rates, Installment Plans

KARACHI – Changan Alsvin remains one of cheapest entry level sedans in Pakistan, but the car now gets more expensive, with 1.3L model standing at Rs4,099,000 while the top-of-the-line 1.5L Lumiere DCT (Black Edition) costs Rs4.9 million.

The car by the Chinese auto-giant offers value for money with its latest design, sunroof, feature-packed interior, but it also remains a second choice for average build quality, below-par speedometer, and paint issues.

The company has now jacked up the prices of all models by up to Rs250,000. The new prices will be applicable starting May 1, 2025, reflecting rising production costs and ongoing economic challenges. This price comes hike comes amid increasing costs in local automotive market.

Alsvin Prices in Pakistan 2025

Models New Price Increase
1.3L Comfort MT 4,099,000 250,000
1.5L Comfort DCT 4,649,000 250,000
1.5L Lumiere DCT 4,799,000 250,000
1.5L Lumiere DCT (Black Edition) 4,899,000 250,000

If you want to get the car at old prices, you can avail it by booking by end of April 2025. Under the revised pricing, the 1.3L Comfort MT variant will now be available for Rs. 4,099,000, up from Rs. 3,849,000.

1.5L Comfort DCT and 1.5L Lumiere DCT models will see their prices rise to Rs. 4,649,000 and Rs. 4,799,000, respectively. The 1.5L Lumiere DCT Black Edition will now retail for Rs. 4,899,000, up from Rs. 4,649,000.

Changan Alsvin Installment Plans

Options Amount
Price of Vehicle 4,099,000
Residual Value 25%
Security Deposit 1024750
Processing Fee 3,000
Monthly Payment 104,900

Honda City Latest Price, Taxes, and Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025 Update

Web Desk (Lahore)

