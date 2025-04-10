Algerian diplomacy strengthens support for UN-led talks on Western Sahara

ALGIERS – Algeria extended full support for United Nations efforts to address Western Sahara dispute. The reaffirmation came during a meeting between Algeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, and Staffan de Mistura, the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, who is currently on an official visit to the country.

De Mistura’s visit is part of a regional tour in preparation for his upcoming briefing to the UN Security Council, scheduled for April 14, where he will address the situation in Western Sahara. The envoy has already met with key stakeholders in the conflict, including Morocco, the Polisario Front, and Mauritania, which, alongside Algeria, plays a critical role as an observer in the UN-led peace process.

During the meeting, Attaf emphasized Algeria’s full support for the efforts of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and de Mistura, stressing the importance of a political resolution grounded in the UN Charter and international decolonization principles. Attaf reiterated that Algeria firmly believes that the only way to resolve the conflict is through direct, unconditional negotiations between Morocco and the Polisario Front, conducted in good faith.

The Algerian foreign minister also reiterated Algeria’s unwavering stance that a successful resolution must respect the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination. He highlighted that the right to self-determination remains at the core of all relevant UN resolutions on the matter, particularly those from both the UN Security Council and the General Assembly.

The Western Sahara conflict has been unresolved for decades, and the UN continues to work toward a peaceful settlement that honors the rights of the Sahrawi people and ensures long-term stability in the region.