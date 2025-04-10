Punjab bans use of hose pipes for car wash in offices, residences

LAHORE – To check water wastage, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has imposed ban on usage of hose pipes in government offices, residences and other buildings for carwash.

The Punjab has received 42 per cent below normal rainfall from 1st September 2024 to 15th January 2025, leading to mild to moderate drought conditions.

As per the EPA, the move is aimed at mitigating potential environmental hazards and to ensure the prudent use of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

“I, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh (PAS), Director General, Environmental Protection Agency, Punjab, do hereby impose a complete ban on the usage of hose pipes in all the government offices, buildings, residences for car wash within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Punjab”, reads a notification issued by the EPA.

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until modified or withdrawn. Any violation of this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC)”, the notification further reads.

The EPA has already taken steps for conservation of water, including immediate closure of all illegal / unapproved carwash / service stations, mandatory installation of carwash wastewater recycling system and channels at car wash stations, ban on use of oil washing of vehicles, ban on the use of water for washing of cars through use of hose pipes in the houses, ban on flood irrigation of lawns, gardens, golf courses and green belts, ban on use of groundwater in construction activities, and ban on establishment of new car wash stations.