Dancer Mehak Malik lands in trouble over b*ld dance at Mehndi Event

BAHAWALPUR – Authorities in Punjab continue to tighten the noose against those involved in obscene acts and now dancer and social media star Mehak Malik landed in trouble over a controversial performance at an event.

Punjab Police lodged a case against three dozen people, including dancer Mehak Malik, after an alleged inappropriate dance performance at a mehndi ceremony in Yazman Tehsil, Bahawalpur.

FIR lodged under Sound System act stated that currency notes were showered on the performers, and the event violated regulations concerning the use of loudspeakers and sound amplifiers. Some government employees, including a police constable, are also among those nominated in the case.

Authorities are looking into the incident, which garnered heat due to the nature of the performance and the involvement of various individuals, including public servants.

Mehak Malik

Mehak Malik is famous star in Pakistani entertainment scene, making waves with her captivating performances. She comes from family with roots in Ludhiana, India. Mehak has quickly gained recognition for her energetic performances and engaging content, building a loyal following of over 12 million on TikTok.

Her popularity continues to soar as she connects with fans through her lively and entertaining posts, making her one of the most followed social media personalities in the region.