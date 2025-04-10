Rains, isolated hailstorms likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday night and Friday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist during the next 18 to 24 hours.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday night and Friday with occasional gaps. Hot and dry is likely elsewhere in the country.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Friday, and 31°C and 33°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Friday, and 31°C and 33°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country and hot in the plain areas during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, south Punjab and south Balochistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 15, Pattan 10, Kalam 09, Malam Jabba, Cherat 04, Saidu Sharif 03, Peshawar (Airport, City 01), Chitral, Darosh 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 04, Hunza 03

Punjab: Dera Ghazi Khan 01

Balochistan: Panjgur 01

Today’s Recorded Maximum temperatures (°C): Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 45, Larkana, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Mohenjo-Daro 44, Rohri and Bahawalpur 43.

Dadu and Nawabshah remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. Maximum temperature in Larkana, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Mohenjo-Daro was recorded at 44°C, and in Rohri and Bahawalpur at 43°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.