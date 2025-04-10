AGL70.22▲ 1.93 (0.03%)AIRLINK173.15▲ 15.74 (0.10%)BOP10.65▲ 0.28 (0.03%)CNERGY8.52▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DCL8.67▲ 0.25 (0.03%)DFML43.34▲ 1.03 (0.02%)DGKC130.9▲ 4.07 (0.03%)FCCL47.25▲ 0.52 (0.01%)FFL15.42▲ 0.54 (0.04%)HUBC138.91▲ 4.9 (0.04%)HUMNL12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)KEL4.54▲ 0.33 (0.08%)KOSM5.55▲ 0.16 (0.03%)MLCF62.26▲ 1.38 (0.02%)NBP79.25▲ 2.61 (0.03%)OGDC214.75▲ 6.23 (0.03%)PAEL44.86▲ 4.08 (0.10%)PIBTL10.74▲ 0.76 (0.08%)PPL173.87▲ 5.1 (0.03%)PRL36.22▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PTC23.56▲ 0.57 (0.02%)SEARL95.31▲ 2.21 (0.02%)TELE7.23▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL33.66▲ 0.68 (0.02%)TPLP10.29▲ 0.29 (0.03%)TREET21.55▲ 0.56 (0.03%)TRG64.68▲ 4.01 (0.07%)UNITY26.67▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.33▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves increase by $23 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,752.7 million as of April 04, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $10,699.4 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,053.3 million as of April 04, 2025.

During the week ending April 04, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $10,699.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $10,676.3 million. Prior to that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $540 million to $10,606.8 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $49 million to $11,146.8 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $152 million to $11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

Staff Report

