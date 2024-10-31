AGL38.11▲ 1.08 (0.03%)AIRLINK121.77▼ -0.45 (0.00%)BOP5.82▲ 0.29 (0.05%)CNERGY3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL8.36▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.73▲ 0.36 (0.01%)DGKC84.29▼ -1.41 (-0.02%)FCCL32.56▼ -0.15 (0.00%)FFBL65.53▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)FFL9.96▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)HUBC103.53▲ 0.24 (0.00%)HUMNL13.27▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.44▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM7.03▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF37.51▼ -0.73 (-0.02%)NBP60.25▼ -4.39 (-0.07%)OGDC172.13▼ -1.78 (-0.01%)PAEL24.56▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.72▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL141.53▼ -1.47 (-0.01%)PRL22.74▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)PTC14.64▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)SEARL64.54▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.13▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL35.63▼ -1.35 (-0.04%)TPLP7.26▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TREET14.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TRG51.5▲ 2.21 (0.04%)UNITY26.54▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.22▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Which students will get 3 Months School Holidays in Lahore amid Smog?

Which Students Will Get 3 Months School Holidays In Lahore Amid Smog
LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore and other cities are facing worst air pollution, prompting the government to take stern measures to deal with the issue.

The new directives issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were for students suffering from health conditions that could be worsened by poor air quality.

Agency officials said such measures will help students respiratory issues like asthma, cardio diseases such as angina, and immunodeficiency disorders. It said all educational institutions are required to provide alternative educational methods, including online classes.

Lahore Smog Holidays

The new directives pertain to those at high risk due to their existing health conditions. The provincial government also imposed Green Lockdown in Lahore, closing polluting industrial units and the implementation of stricter environmental regulations.

Lahore remained as most polluted city in the world, with Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting dangerous levels. This marks a significant health concern, as even the lowest recorded AQI remains unhealthy.

Meanwhile, experts are challenging government data on pollution sources, citing the need for better accuracy and public awareness.

An 11-member committee was also formed to improve AQI reporting and has issued an emergency alert, urging residents—especially vulnerable groups—to take precautions like wearing masks and staying indoors.

Smog: Lahore schools likely to get 3 weekly holidays from November

Web Desk (Lahore)

