ISLAMABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir is at risk of “low floods” after drastic surge in water levels, as India releases water into Jhelum amid recent standoff after the Pahalgam attack – the false flag operation conducted to dent the Indus Water Treaty.

The district administration in Muzaffarabad advised people to stay away from the river and avoid areas close to its banks. The floodwaters were caused by an increased release of water from India into the Jhelum River, which has been flowing at unusually high levels.

Authorities also urged residents to protect their livestock, advising them to keep animals away from the riverbanks. Despite the heavy flow, no immediate reports of damage have been received from the region.

An Anadolu correspondent in Muzaffarabad reported that numerous locals have gathered along bridges to witness the powerful currents of the river as it passes through the city. The Jhelum River, which originates from Indian-administered Kashmir, flows through Azad Kashmir before continuing into Punjab.

This surge in water comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack on Tuesday in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people were killed by unidentified gunmen. Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious as the situation develops.

Pahalgam Attack

India has a history of using fabricated narratives to justify aggressive actions toward Pakistan, undermining regional stability. The recent incident in Pahalgam, where tourists were attacked, is seen as another example of India manipulating events to provoke Pakistan.

Modi government’s controlled media quickly blamed Pakistan without evidence, framing it as a false flag operation to stir nationalism and justify military action. This follows a pattern of such incidents, like the 1971 Ganga hijacking and the 2016 Uri attack, where India used fabricated events for political gain.

Pakistan has consistently condemned terrorism and has made sacrifices in combating extremism, asserting that any attempt to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack is irresponsible and provocative. The timing of the incident and threats of military action come amid global tensions, with India’s rhetoric possibly distracting from other international issues. Pakistan continues to advocate for peace and regional cooperation and urges the international community to scrutinize India’s claims critically.

India’s actions risk escalating tensions in South Asia, and such false flag operations only deepen mistrust. The global community must demand restraint, independent investigations, and accountability. Peace between two nuclear-armed nations must not be held hostage by propaganda, and the world must judge India’s actions carefully.