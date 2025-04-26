AGL56.8▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)AIRLINK166.94▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)BOP9.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.82▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL9.88▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML38.54▼ -1.62 (-0.04%)DGKC124.65▲ 2.03 (0.02%)FCCL44.58▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL15.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC139.39▲ 1.42 (0.01%)HUMNL12.07▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.2▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.48▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF67.46▲ 2.67 (0.04%)NBP87.84▲ 4.54 (0.05%)OGDC212.37▲ 0.68 (0.00%)PAEL44.31▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.37▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL164.05▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)PRL29.41▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)PTC21.3▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL88.99▼ -1.48 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.26▲ 0.53 (0.02%)TPLP9.15▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.13▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG64.27▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Casualties feared as massive blast injures over 500 at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port

TEHRAN – A major blast occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port, located near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, leaving over 500 people injured.

The explosion was caused by several containers in the port’s wharf area, possibly containing hazardous materials. The explosion caused widespread damage, including the collapse of a building and shattered windows within a large radius.

Emergency response teams were deployed, and local hospitals are struggling to accommodate the injured. Authorities are still investigating the cause, with early indications suggesting the explosion could be linked to mishandling of flammable materials.

Iran Blast

Shahid Rajaee Port plays a crucial role in Iran’s maritime trade, handling around 80 million tons of goods annually. The blast has raised alarms over the safety of the port’s infrastructure and the potential consequences for regional commerce.

Courtesy: Social Media

In the aftermath, port operations have been suspended to allow emergency efforts to take place, and a state of emergency has been declared in the region. Investigations are underway to determine the precise cause of the explosion and evaluate the full extent of the damage.

This explosion comes during ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Oman, making the incident particularly significant on a geopolitical level. As the situation develops, more information is expected to surface about the cause and the response efforts.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…

Web Desk (Lahore)

