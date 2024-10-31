AGL38.11▲ 1.08 (0.03%)AIRLINK121.77▼ -0.45 (0.00%)BOP5.82▲ 0.29 (0.05%)CNERGY3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL8.36▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.73▲ 0.36 (0.01%)DGKC84.29▼ -1.41 (-0.02%)FCCL32.56▼ -0.15 (0.00%)FFBL65.53▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)FFL9.96▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)HUBC103.53▲ 0.24 (0.00%)HUMNL13.27▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)KEL4.44▲ 0.18 (0.04%)KOSM7.03▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF37.51▼ -0.73 (-0.02%)NBP60.25▼ -4.39 (-0.07%)OGDC172.13▼ -1.78 (-0.01%)PAEL24.56▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.72▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL141.53▼ -1.47 (-0.01%)PRL22.74▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)PTC14.64▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)SEARL64.54▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)TELE7.13▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL35.63▼ -1.35 (-0.04%)TPLP7.26▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TREET14.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TRG51.5▲ 2.21 (0.04%)UNITY26.54▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.22▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

American Grammar School, Leads Academy, Dhuwan Cafe & Shinwari sealed in Lahore

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 217 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Thursday.
LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 30 businesses in Jubilee Town and on Defence Road, 22 in Gulberg, 35 on Samnabad’s Poonch Road, 115 in Revenue Scheme, Johar town, and 15 in Allama Iqbal town.
The sealed premises include American Grammar School, Future Star School, Leads Academy, Dhuwan Café & Shinwari, Smart Solar, private bank, hostel, pharmacy, clinic, diagnostic laboratory, gym, marriage halls, tyre shops, furnishers, bakeries, food outlets, grocery stores, auto workshops, and other businesses.
LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.
According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.
LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in Lahore.

Concordia College, The Educators, Green Pharmacy among 65 sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business

Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased in UAE for November 2024; Check New Rates

  • Featured, Pakistan

Dolphin Ayan’s stark naked video leaked online; trans community reacts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistan Army major, two soldiers martyred in Bannu operation

  • Featured, Lahore

Smog: Lahore schools likely to get 3 weekly holidays from November

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer