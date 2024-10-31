American Grammar School, Leads Academy, Dhuwan Cafe & Shinwari sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 217 illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Thursday.

LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed 30 businesses in Jubilee Town and on Defence Road, 22 in Gulberg, 35 on Samnabad’s Poonch Road, 115 in Revenue Scheme, Johar town, and 15 in Allama Iqbal town.

The sealed premises include American Grammar School, Future Star School, Leads Academy, Dhuwan Café & Shinwari, Smart Solar, private bank, hostel, pharmacy, clinic, diagnostic laboratory, gym, marriage halls, tyre shops, furnishers, bakeries, food outlets, grocery stores, auto workshops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations, which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialization fee defaulter premises in Lahore.