Smog: Online classes announced for These schools in Lahore

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab capital has directed all schools providing education to special children to hold online classes amid worsening situation of smog in the city.

Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Director General Imran Sheikh has restricted the special children from going to school due to the pollution.

Imran Sheikh stated that the closure of schools was implemented for the health of children suffering from respiratory issues, allergies, and heart conditions. He added that under the green lockdown, the stakeholders are continuing to adhere to the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures).

The IQ Air rankings for cities showed Lahore is the second most polluted city in the world with Air Quality Index standing at 215, very unhealthy.

Green Lockdown Imposed in Lahore

Lahore administration imposed ‘Greeen Lockdown’ in several parts of the metropolis to control toxis smog levels.

Despite several measures, smog level continues to stay over 500, and in decisive move to combat escalating air pollution, Lahore officials announced lockdown in several regions.

The locations include Abbot Road (from Shimla Hill to Gulistan Cinema), Empress Road (from Shimla Hill to Railway Headquarters), Queen Mary Road (from Durand Road to Allama Iqbal Road), as well as Davis Road, Egerton Road, and Kashmir Road.

DG Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh implemented a “green lockdown” targeting specific pollution hotspots.