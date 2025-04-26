Lahore becomes ECO tourism capital for 2027

LAHORE – In another landmark for Punjab’s provincial capital, Lahore has been selected to be the ECO tourism capital for 2027, it emerged on Saturday.

The selection of Lahore as the Economic Cooperation Organization’s tourism capital came during 6th Meeting of Tourism Ministers, chaired by Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy in Erzurum, Türkiye.

The news regarding the selection of Lahore as the ECO tourism capital was also hailed by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz who took to social media and expressed her delight.

‘With its breathtaking heritage, vibrant culture, and boundless potential, Lahore is ready to welcome the world and shine on the global stage. Heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude to all ECO nations for your trust, support, and collaboration—together we’ll unveil the wonder of Pakistan, Punjab and Lahore. Insha’Allah!,’ posted the chief minister on her social media handle.

It is to be highlighted that the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey to promote economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among member states.

Pakistan holds strategic importance due to its geographic location connecting Central Asia to South Asia and its role in regional trade routes like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

As far as tourism is concerned, it is to be mentioned that before the Covid pandemic in 2019, the ECO region welcomed 90 million visitors, representing 6% of global tourism.