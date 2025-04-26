Palestinian President Abbas extends support to India after Pahalgam Attack

NEW DELHI – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas affirmed support for India’s stability after New Delhi’s false flag operation in occupied Kashmir.

As world mourned the BJP government’s misadventure in occupied territory, Abbas penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the incident “heinous” expressed sorrow over the deaths and injuries of people.

In his letter, the Palestinian President said his government is deeply saddened to hear about tragic attack that claimed lives of dozens of innocent civilians, adding that such violent acts must be condemned in strongest terms.

Reaffirming Palestine’s unwavering support for New Delhi, he stated, We stand firmly with India in its efforts to safeguard peace, security, and stability.

Palestinian leader also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for those injured. “We pray for peace for the departed souls, a quick recovery for those wounded, and continued prosperity and well-being for India and its people,” Abbas concluded.

The message of solidarity comes as India continues its efforts to strengthen internal security and ensure the safety of civilians amid rising tensions in the region.

India backs Israeli aggression in Palestine

India demonstrated its growing support for Israel, particularly in the wake of recent escalations involving Hamas attacks. While maintaining its traditional advocacy for a two-state solution, New Delhi steadily strengthened ties with Israel in recent years, taking a more nuanced approach on the international stage.

The evolving relationship was first clearly visible in recent times, when South Asian nation abstained from voting on the UN Human Rights Council’s Gaza Commission of Inquiry report. Although 41 countries backed the report criticizing Israeli actions, India was among just five nations that chose to abstain, signaling a shift in its diplomatic balancing act.

Following the latest Hamas assault involving airstrikes, killings, and abductions of Israeli citizens, India’s position has been even more direct. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to condemn the attacks unequivocally, stating, “The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”