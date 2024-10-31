Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased in UAE for November 2024; Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in United Arab Emirates jacked up petrol and diesel prices for November 2024, with Super 98 moved up to AED2.74 per litre.

For the next four weeks, residents of all petroleum products will pay more for Special 95, Super 98 and other products.

UAE Petrol Price Nov 2024

Super 98 petrol saw increase of AED0.08, with new price standing at 2.74 per litre. Special 95 petrol increased by AED0.09 to 2.63 per litre. E-plus 91 petrol also experienced a rise of AED0.08, with a new price of Dh2.55 per litre.

POLs Price Super 98 Petrol Dh2.74 Special 95 Petrol Dh2.63 E-plus 91 Petrol Dh2.55

Despite lowering global oil prices, the fuel rates in UAE saw an increase, and these increases may reflect various factors, including fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in supply and demand, or currency variations, indicating a trend of rising fuel costs in the region.

Crude rates hovered around $72.99 per barrel, and US WTI at $68.96 amid a drop in tensions in the Middle East region.