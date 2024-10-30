Lahore imposes Green Lockdown in THESE areas to cut alarming Smog levels

LAHORE – Lahore administration imposed ‘Greeen Lockdown’ in several parts of the metropolis to control toxis smog levels.

Despite several measures, smog level continues to stay over 500, and in decisive move to combat escalating air pollution, Lahore officials announced lockdown in several regions.

The locations include Abbot Road (from Shimla Hill to Gulistan Cinema), Empress Road (from Shimla Hill to Railway Headquarters), Queen Mary Road (from Durand Road to Allama Iqbal Road), as well as Davis Road, Egerton Road, and Kashmir Road.

DG Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh implemented a “green lockdown” targeting specific pollution hotspots.

Lahore Green Lockdown

These most affected regions in the metropolis will face several restrictions including a complete ban on construction activities and there will be no entry of Chhingchi rickshaws into these areas.

Commercial generators that violate Punjab’s Environmental Quality Standards will also be prohibited.

All open cooking and BBQ setups must cease operations early, with food outlets restricted from using charcoal, coal, or wood unless equipped with appropriate emissions control systems. Furthermore, marriage halls will be closed after 10 PM.

Officials also directed wet sweeping to be carried out by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). Government and private offices operating in these zones are required to implement a work-from-home policy starting November 4, 2024, with a 50% rotation based on necessity.

These measures are part of the government’s efforts to address the severe air quality crisis affecting the provincial capital, aiming to protect public health and reduce pollution levels.