Pak Interior Minister questions India’s involvement in Pahalgam Attack amid new evidence

ISLAMABAD — Interior Minister of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi responded to New Delhi’s false flag operation in occupied Kashmir, as he conveyed willingness to cooperate in an independent probe to uncover the truth behind the incident.

The country’s security czar emphasized that Islamabad does not seek conflict or terrorism but warned that the country would be prepared to defend itself if India chooses aggression. He called for an independent, third-party investigation into the Pahalgam attack, urging transparency and impartiality to expose the true perpetrators.

Naqvi also highlighted unity of the Pakistani nation against India, noting that this collective stance was a positive sign. According to Naqvi, Pakistan had already provided evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism, particularly in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further claimed that the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was being trained in India.

Minister criticized India’s attempts to tarnish Pakistan’s image, asserting that India’s discomfort with Pakistan’s economic progress was behind the false accusations. He argued that the Pahalgam attack had revealed India’s failure to take responsibility for its actions and instead, placed the blame on Pakistan.

He questioned why incidents like the Pahalgam attack tend to happen during visits from foreign dignitaries to India, suggesting that such events were not mere coincidences. He reiterated that Pakistan possessed strong evidence of India’s role in supporting terrorism in its own regions.

The attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, has raised tensions between the two countries, with both sides blaming each other for the ongoing instability in the region.