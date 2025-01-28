AGL57.13▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK195.01▲ 1.24 (0.01%)BOP9.77▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.36▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)DCL8.72▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML47.33▲ 4.13 (0.10%)DGKC105.41▲ 0.04 (0.00%)FCCL38.77▼ -0.64 (-0.02%)FFL15.59▼ -0.7 (-0.04%)HUBC128.62▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.3▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF44.79▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)NBP63.52▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC203.6▼ -5.51 (-0.03%)PAEL41.13▼ -0.72 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.68▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)PPL173.91▼ -4.01 (-0.02%)PRL39.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)PTC25.04▼ -0.49 (-0.02%)SEARL109.06▲ 2.33 (0.02%)TELE8.36▼ -0.28 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.74▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.4 (-0.03%)TREET21.51▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TRG64.79▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)UNITY32.44▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.69▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Two Pak Army Soldiers martyred in fierce battle against militants in Balochistan: ISPR

Two Pak Army Soldiers Martyred In Fierce Battle Against Militants In Balochistan Ispr
RAWALPINDI – Two brave sons of Pakistani soil embraced martyrdom for motherland, thwarting major terror attempt of Khwarij in  Balochistan, ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said group of terrorists, identified as Khwarij, attempted to assault a security forces’ post in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah District, Balochistan.

The attack was swiftly thwarted by Pakistani troops, forcing the militants to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post in a desperate bid to breach the defense.

ISPR said despite the vehicle explosion, the brave Pakistani soldiers engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight, reulting in the elimination of all five attackers, including two suicide bombers. The intense exchange of fire came at a heavy cost as two valiant soldiers, Naik Tahir Khan, aged 39, from Tank District, and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal, aged 26, from Karak District, embraced shahadat after fighting gallantly to protect the post.

Armed forced commended ultimate sacrifices of these soldiers that highlight unwavering courage and commitment of Pakistan’s security forces in the face of relentless terrorism.

In response to the attack, a sanitization operation is currently underway in the area to ensure the safety of local residents and to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice.

Armef forces reiterated determination to rid the region of terrorism, with the martyrdom of soldiers like Naik Tahir Khan and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal strengthening the resolve of the forces in their ongoing battle against extremism.

Three Pak Army soldiers martyred, 19 militants eliminated in KP IBOs: ISPR

Web Desk (Lahore)

