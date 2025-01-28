Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand Tri-Nation ODI series schedule

LAHORE – Pakistan will be a part of the tri-nation ODI series also featuring New Zealand and South Africa.

The series will be played on a single-league basis from February 08 to February 14 at two venues. The opening two matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium while the remaining league match and the final at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The hosts will lock horns with New Zealand in the opener at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, February 08.

New Zealand will then face South Africa on Monday, February 10 at the same venue.

After that the action will shift to Karachi’s National Stadium where Pakistan will play against South Africa on February 12.

The final will be played on Friday, February 14.

Prior to the event, Pakistan and New Zealand will train at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, February 06. South Africa will train at the venue on Sunday, February 09.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, the spectator capacity has been increased, with new chairs installed throughout the venue. Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring a superior viewing experience for fans worldwide.

To further elevate the spectator experience, two giant digital replay screens – measuring 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet – have been installed. A brand-new hospitality enclosure for players and officials is near completion, ensuring that the iconic stadium is fully operational to deliver an unparalleled experience for all stakeholders.

At the National Bank Stadium, enhancements have been made, including the creation of a new hospitality enclosure for players and officials at the University End. To improve broadcast coverage, 350 LED lights have been installed, ensuring optimal visibility for global audiences. Two digital replay screens have already been fixed and 5,000 new chairs have been installed to enhance spectator comfort.

Tri-series schedule:

8 February – Pakistan v New Zealand (Day/Night)

10 February – New Zealand v South Africa (Day)

12 February – Pakistan v South Africa (Day/Night)

14 February – Final (Day/Night)