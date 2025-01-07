Three Pak Army soldiers martyred, 19 militants eliminated in KP IBOs: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Pakistani armed forces have eliminated 19 terrorists in separate security operations while three brave sons of soil embraced martyrdom in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ISPR said Tuesday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said three operations were carried out by Pakistan’s security forces in response to intelligence reports about terrorist activities in the region.

In one operation, Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali, 38, from Ghizer; Naik Muhammad Nazir, 37, from Skardu; and Naik Muhammad Usman, 37, from Attock were martyred in an exchange of fire with militants during the Karak operation, which also led to the deaths of three members of the banned group Fitna Al Khawarij TTP.

Security forces targeted location of Khwarij militants in another operation, resulting in elimination of eight terrorists. Another operation in Baizai area of Mohmand district led to the killing of an additional eight terrorists during a firefight with security forces.

Army’s media wing said sanitization operations are ongoing to clear the areas of any remaining militants. The military emphasized that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers only reinforce the nation’s resolve to combat terrorism and secure peace in the region.