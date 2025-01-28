Uae Petrol Price Update For February 2025

ABU DHABI – Authorities in United Arab Emirates are set to revise petroleum prices for February 2025, and residents are expecting a relief in rates.

The drop is expected amid global dip in oil demand and reports predict slight reduction in retail fuel prices, benefiting consumers at the pump as market conditions remain bearish. In addition to economic factors, fluctuations in oil production and consumption trends across major economies have added pressure on oil prices.

In January, petrol prices were steady with lower annual averages, and resident continue to benefit from reduced costs of commodity.

UAE Petrol Price 2025

Fuel Type Price Super 98 2.61 Special 95 2.50 E-Plus 91 2.43 Diesel 2.68

UAE fuel rates in last six months

Over the past months, fuel prices in Gulf nation fluctuated due to global oil market conditions. In January 2025, the price per litre for E-Plus 91 stood at AED 2.43, Special 95 at AED 2.50, Super 98 at AED 2.61, and Diesel at AED 2.68.

These prices were consistent with December 2024 levels. In November 2024, fuel prices saw a slight increase, with E-Plus 91 at AED 2.55 and Super 98 rising to AED 2.74, while Diesel remained at AED 2.67. October 2024 saw a slight dip in prices compared to November, with E-Plus 91 priced at AED 2.47 and Diesel at AED 2.60.

August and September both saw hike where prices reached their peak; E-Plus 91 at AED 2.86, Special 95 at AED 2.93, and Super 98 at AED 3.05, while Diesel stood at AED 2.95. These fluctuations reflect changes in the global oil market and local economic factors affecting fuel pricing.