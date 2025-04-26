Lahore’s hero Daryl Mitchell guides Qalandars to five-wicket win in PSL 2025 Thriller

LAHORE — A blazing performance by Daryl Mitchell led Lahore Qalandars to a five-wicket victory over Multan Sultans at hometown Lahore on Saturday, in game, that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Chasing a competitive target of 186 runs, Shaheen-led Qalandars overcame early setbacks and a middle-order wobble to complete the chase with six balls to spare, clinching their third victory in the ongoing PSL 10.

The hosts’ pursuit of the target started with a rocky start. Opener Mohammad Naeem was dismissed cheaply for just 6 by Josh Little in the second over, leaving the Qalandars at 12/1. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique then steadied the ship, putting on a 33-run partnership for the second wicket. However, Fakhar’s resistance came to an end as he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain after the powerplay, leaving the Qalandars at 45/2.

Fakhar made a valuable contribution of 28 runs off 22 balls, hitting three boundaries and two sixes. But it was Abdullah and Mitchell who brought the chase back on track with a key 49-run partnership for the third wicket. Just as the Qalandars looked set, Ubaid Shah struck twice in quick succession in the 12th over, removing Shafique for 34 (25 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) and sending Sam Billings back for a duck, leaving the hosts at 95/4.

With the game hanging in the balance, Mitchell and Sikandar Raza combined forces for a match-winning 89-run partnership. Mitchell played a blistering knock of 64 runs off 38 balls, including four fours and four sixes, taking the Qalandars closer to the target. He was dismissed in the penultimate over, but Raza (40* off 21 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes) carried the team over the line with a composed finish, ensuring the Qalandars secured the win with six balls to spare.

Ubaid Shah was the standout bowler for the Sultans, taking two wickets, while Hasnain, Akif Javed, and Josh Little each claimed one wicket.

Earlier, Multan Sultans posted a challenging total of 185/3 in their 20 overs, thanks to a vital, unbeaten 115-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam. The Sultans got off to a slow start, losing Yasir Khan for 24 off 18 balls, but Rizwan and Ghulam’s steady partnership lifted the Sultans’ innings. Rizwan, the top scorer, remained not out at 76 from 48 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes, while Ghulam contributed an unbeaten 52 from 31 balls, including two fours and four sixes.

For the Qalandars, Tom Curran, Haris Rauf, and Daryl Mitchell each picked up one wicket, but it was not enough to stop Rizwan and Ghulam from guiding their side to a competitive total.

The victory keeps the Lahore Qalandars in the hunt for the top spot in the tournament as they continue their campaign in PSL 10, while Multan Sultans will need to regroup and bounce back in their next fixture.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. ​

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Asif Afridi.​

Sultans

Muhammad Rizwan (c), Shai Hope, Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Akif Javed, and Josh Little.​ In their previous 19 encounters, Lahore Qalandars lead with 10 wins, while Multan Sultans have secured 9 victories.

Both teams are aiming to strengthen their positions in the league standings. A win for the Qalandars would bolster their playoff prospects, while the Sultans are looking to improve their recent form.