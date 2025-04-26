India mulls ‘air raids on Pakistan Party Shops’ after PIA Balloon Crosses Border

HAMIRPUR – Tensions mount between Pakistan and India after Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir. An unusual discovery of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) model balloon in Karnehra village, Hamirpur, stirred fear and heightened tensions in India at a time when relations with Pakistan are already strained.

The balloon was found shortly after a bomb threat was reported at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, deepening security concerns. Police seized the balloon and are investigating its origin and purpose, while security has been intensified across border regions.

The discovery comes against the backdrop of the major diplomatic standoff, with Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian flights in retaliation for India’s reaction to a deadly militant attack in Kashmir.

The closure even forced Indian airlines to reroute several international flights to Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Central Asia, causing significant disruptions.

The timing of the balloon incident raised alarms among security agencies, who fear it could be a psychological tactic or a potential security threat. Officials are not ruling out the possibility of deliberate attempts to create panic or test India’s security readiness.

Meanwhile, India’s aviation and tourism sectors are bracing for longer-term impacts if the airspace closure persists. Flights to popular Central Asian destinations like Almaty, Tashkent, Tbilisi, and Baku have either been cancelled or delayed, with some routes experiencing flight times nearly double the usual duration.