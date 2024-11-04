Three-Day Weekend likely for Schools, Colleges in Lahore amid Heavy Smog

LAHORE – Lahore remained smoggiest city in Pakistan with highest Air Quality Index showing alarming numbers. The extreme numbers even forced the government to shut down primary schools and now closure of high school and colleges is on cards.

In response to smog levels, Lahore administration proposed closure of schools, colleges, and universities on Friday and Saturday, akin to last year’s model. Lahore Commissioner and the Secretary of Environment reportedly shared these recommendations to Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

Lahore Smog Holidays

The final decision regarding the closure of educational institutions and the implementation of more measures will hinge on Minister Aurangzeb’s assessment of the smog situation and its potential impact on public health. This measure aims to mitigate the adverse effects of severe air pollution in the region.

On Sunday, Lahore’s primary schools were cl0sed for classes this week due to severe air pollution, with the Air Quality Index exceeding 1,000. Education authorities in Punjab also canceled classes for students up to fifth grade, while those in higher grades will continue attending. PM2.5 levels were reported to be nearly 30 times above safe limits set by the World Health Organization.

Lahore AQI

AQI in Lahore surpassed 500-mark on Monday despite the efforts of administration. Authorities implemented emergency measures due to severe air pollution, and mandating work-from-home for 50% of office employees.

Over the weekend, the metropolis recorded pollution level of 1900, making it the most polluted in world. The residents to stay indoors and wear masks.