AGL68.25▲ 1.27 (0.02%)AIRLINK173.79▲ 3.22 (0.02%)BOP11.36▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.64▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DCL9.65▲ 0.85 (0.10%)DFML44.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)DGKC127▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL15.39▲ 0.24 (0.02%)HUBC143.75▲ 5.97 (0.04%)HUMNL12.99▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KEL4.52▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.76▲ 0.4 (0.07%)MLCF62.33▼ -0.07 (0.00%)NBP79.88▲ 1.56 (0.02%)OGDC212.02▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PAEL47.07▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL10.86▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL171.28▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PRL35.88▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC23.36▲ 0.27 (0.01%)SEARL96.96▲ 0.7 (0.01%)TELE7.1▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.05▲ 0.82 (0.02%)TPLP9.96▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET21.73▲ 0.44 (0.02%)TRG63.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)UNITY26.61▲ 0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.33▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from April 16, 2025

Expected Petrol Diesel Prices In Pakistan From April 16 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Petrol price is expected to be cut by Rs8 per litre in Pakistan from April 16, 2025 as the federal government is planning to pass on relief in fuel rates in the upcoming fortnightly review amid negative trend in international oil markets.

Sources familiar with development told Pakistan Observer about price cut, despite oil prices moving up slightly due to US tariff exemptions on some goods. Brent and WTI saw rates surpasssing 1pc, but overall market optimism was limited by ongoing US-China trade tensions. Forecasts for oil demand and prices have been lowered, and the market structure now shows signs of oversupply, as reflected in the Brent futures contango.

Petrol Price in Pakistan April 2025

Products Current Price Expected Price
Petrol 254.63 246.13 – 246.63
Diesel 258.64 251.64 – 252.14

From April 16, petrol prices could be slashed by Rs8 – 8.50 per litre, while diesel may move down by Rs6.50-7 per litre. Kerosene oil and light diesel prices are also expected to cut by Rs7.

Expected Petrol Diesel Prices In Pakistan From April 16 2025

The anticipated cuts are being seen as a major relief for the public, who have been struggling with persistent inflation and high living costs. The government is reportedly keen on passing on the full benefit of lower global oil prices to domestic consumers as part of its broader strategy to curb inflationary pressures.

In previous fortnight review ahead of Eidul Fitr, the federal government slashed petrol price by Rs1 per litre, bringing the rate down to Rs. 254.63 per litre. Diesel prices, however, remained unchanged at Rs. 258.64 per litre.

New Petrol Price announced for April 2025 ahead of Eid; Check full rates

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

New Vehicle Transfer Fees in Islamabad for Cars and Bikes; Updated Rates here

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistani lover spills beans on Romance Saga with American woman Onijah Robinson

  • Business

Pakistan makes noticeable progress on macroeconomic front

  • Featured, Gold Rate, Pakistan

Gold Prices dip in Pakistan after climbing to record high; Check New Rates

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer