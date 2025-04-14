Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from April 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Petrol price is expected to be cut by Rs8 per litre in Pakistan from April 16, 2025 as the federal government is planning to pass on relief in fuel rates in the upcoming fortnightly review amid negative trend in international oil markets.

Sources familiar with development told Pakistan Observer about price cut, despite oil prices moving up slightly due to US tariff exemptions on some goods. Brent and WTI saw rates surpasssing 1pc, but overall market optimism was limited by ongoing US-China trade tensions. Forecasts for oil demand and prices have been lowered, and the market structure now shows signs of oversupply, as reflected in the Brent futures contango.

Petrol Price in Pakistan April 2025

Products Current Price Expected Price Petrol 254.63 246.13 – 246.63 Diesel 258.64 251.64 – 252.14

From April 16, petrol prices could be slashed by Rs8 – 8.50 per litre, while diesel may move down by Rs6.50-7 per litre. Kerosene oil and light diesel prices are also expected to cut by Rs7.

The anticipated cuts are being seen as a major relief for the public, who have been struggling with persistent inflation and high living costs. The government is reportedly keen on passing on the full benefit of lower global oil prices to domestic consumers as part of its broader strategy to curb inflationary pressures.

In previous fortnight review ahead of Eidul Fitr, the federal government slashed petrol price by Rs1 per litre, bringing the rate down to Rs. 254.63 per litre. Diesel prices, however, remained unchanged at Rs. 258.64 per litre.