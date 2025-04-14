American Lycetuff, The Educators among 102 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 102 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 40 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 41 in Shadman, New Muslim Town and Shadbagh, and 21 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include American Lycetuff, The Educators, Soul School, London Academic Plan School, PAC Group of Colleges campus, Faraz Abid Sheikhu Design Studio, Afzal Medical Complex, Shafa Medical Centre, workshops, grocery stores, food points, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesman, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.