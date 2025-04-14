Interior Minister Naqvi, US lawmakers join Sikh community at Kartarpur for Baisakhi

NAROWAL – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with high-level US Congressional delegation visited Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of Baisakhi to join celebrations with Sikh community.

The visit highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony and its dedication to facilitating Sikh pilgrims from around the world. American delegation included Congressman Thomas Richard Suozzi, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Acting U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker, and US Consul General Kristen K. Hawkins. Upon arrival, the delegation was warmly welcomed by prominent Sikh leaders and community members near the historic Darshan Deori.

Interior Minister Naqvi and the US delegation extended heartfelt greetings to the Sikh community and toured Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. They were briefed on the religious and historical significance of the site and viewed sacred relics associated with Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The group also participated in a prayer ceremony and visited the historic well within the Gurdwara premises.

As a gesture of respect, the Interior Minister and the U.S. representatives were honored with traditional Saropa and Kirpan. Indian Sikh pilgrims in Kartarpur warmly interacted with the visitors, taking photos and sharing festive moments.

The delegation also visited the langar hall, where they sat down to enjoy a communal meal with members of the Sikh community—symbolizing unity and mutual respect.

The U.S. Congressmen praised the arrangements and hospitality provided at Kartarpur. Congressman Suozzi expressed his joy at being part of the vibrant Baisakhi celebration, while Congressman Jackson lauded Pakistan’s excellent facilities and efforts to accommodate Sikh pilgrims.

Speaking to the media, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a welcoming and spiritually enriching experience for Sikh visitors. He highlighted recent improvements to the visa process, aimed at increasing access for Sikh pilgrims to their holy sites in Pakistan.

“Pakistanis are a loving and peaceful people,” said Naqvi. “We are proud to provide a place where people of all faiths are treated with respect and dignity.”

The visit concluded with a tour of Zero Point, the symbolic point marking the border within the Kartarpur Corridor, underscoring the importance of regional peace and interfaith harmony.