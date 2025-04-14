AGL68.25▲ 1.27 (0.02%)AIRLINK173.79▲ 3.22 (0.02%)BOP11.36▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.64▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DCL9.65▲ 0.85 (0.10%)DFML44.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)DGKC127▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL15.39▲ 0.24 (0.02%)HUBC143.75▲ 5.97 (0.04%)HUMNL12.99▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KEL4.52▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.76▲ 0.4 (0.07%)MLCF62.33▼ -0.07 (0.00%)NBP79.88▲ 1.56 (0.02%)OGDC212.02▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PAEL47.07▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL10.86▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL171.28▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PRL35.88▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC23.36▲ 0.27 (0.01%)SEARL96.96▲ 0.7 (0.01%)TELE7.1▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.05▲ 0.82 (0.02%)TPLP9.96▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET21.73▲ 0.44 (0.02%)TRG63.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)UNITY26.61▲ 0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.33▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

PSL 2025: Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

Psl 2025 Islamabad United Opt To Bat First Against Peshawar Zalmi
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI Islamabad United elected to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Psl 2025 Islamabad United Opt To Bat First Against Peshawar Zalmi

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will be looking to extend their red-hot form, having notched up five consecutive victories, including a commanding win in the tournament opener against Lahore Qalandars. The team appears well-balanced with a strong mix of power hitters and experienced bowlers.

United playing XI includes Andries Gous and Sahibzada Farhan opening the innings, followed by hard-hitting Colin Munro, Salman Agha, and wicketkeeper Azam Khan. Captain Shadab Khan will anchor the middle order, with all-rounders Jason Holder and Imad Wasim providing depth. Naseem Shah, Saad Masood, and Ben Dwarshuis round out the bowling attack.

On the other hand, Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi aim to bounce back after a defeat in their season opener against Quetta Gladiators. Their lineup includes dynamic opener Saim Ayub, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, and the explosive Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Hussain Talat and Mitchell Owen add stability in the middle order, with George Linde and Alzarri Joseph leading the charge in the bowling department. Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, and Ali Raza complete the squad.

Both squads had neck-and-neck rivalry, each securing 12 wins in their 24 past encounters. With both sides stacked with star talent, today’s match promises to be an exciting contest.

Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as Islamabad aims to continue their unbeaten run, while Peshawar looks to get back to winning ways.

More updates to follow…

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured

American Lycetuff, The Educators among 102 sealed in Lahore

  • Business, Featured

Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from April 16, 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistani lover spills beans on Romance Saga with American woman Onijah Robinson

  • Featured, Gold Rate, Pakistan

Gold Prices dip in Pakistan after climbing to record high; Check New Rates

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer