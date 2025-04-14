PSL 2025: Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United elected to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will be looking to extend their red-hot form, having notched up five consecutive victories, including a commanding win in the tournament opener against Lahore Qalandars. The team appears well-balanced with a strong mix of power hitters and experienced bowlers.

United playing XI includes Andries Gous and Sahibzada Farhan opening the innings, followed by hard-hitting Colin Munro, Salman Agha, and wicketkeeper Azam Khan. Captain Shadab Khan will anchor the middle order, with all-rounders Jason Holder and Imad Wasim providing depth. Naseem Shah, Saad Masood, and Ben Dwarshuis round out the bowling attack.

On the other hand, Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi aim to bounce back after a defeat in their season opener against Quetta Gladiators. Their lineup includes dynamic opener Saim Ayub, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, and the explosive Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Hussain Talat and Mitchell Owen add stability in the middle order, with George Linde and Alzarri Joseph leading the charge in the bowling department. Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, and Ali Raza complete the squad.

Both squads had neck-and-neck rivalry, each securing 12 wins in their 24 past encounters. With both sides stacked with star talent, today’s match promises to be an exciting contest.

Fans can expect a thrilling encounter as Islamabad aims to continue their unbeaten run, while Peshawar looks to get back to winning ways.

More updates to follow…