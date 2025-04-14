AGL68.25▲ 1.27 (0.02%)AIRLINK173.79▲ 3.22 (0.02%)BOP11.36▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.64▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DCL9.65▲ 0.85 (0.10%)DFML44.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)DGKC127▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL15.39▲ 0.24 (0.02%)HUBC143.75▲ 5.97 (0.04%)HUMNL12.99▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KEL4.52▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.76▲ 0.4 (0.07%)MLCF62.33▼ -0.07 (0.00%)NBP79.88▲ 1.56 (0.02%)OGDC212.02▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PAEL47.07▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL10.86▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL171.28▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PRL35.88▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC23.36▲ 0.27 (0.01%)SEARL96.96▲ 0.7 (0.01%)TELE7.1▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.05▲ 0.82 (0.02%)TPLP9.96▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET21.73▲ 0.44 (0.02%)TRG63.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)UNITY26.61▲ 0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.33▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

750 Prize Bond 15 April 2025 Draw No. 102 Balloting, Winners details

750 Prize Bond 15 April 2025 Draw No 102 Balloting Winners Details
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

750 Prize Bond Winners 2025: The balloting for Rs750 Prize Bond is fnally here, offering chance to win grand prize of Rs15 lac this April. All eyes are on National Saving, as draw for Rs750 Prize Bond, Draw #102, is scheduled to take place at Peshawar office on April 15, Tuesday.

Rs750 Prize Bond Winners

Winners of the upcoming Rs750 Prize Bond will be announced on Tuesday before noon. Stay connected for top winners and a full List of third prize winners.

Prize Amount No. of Prizes
1st Prize 1,500,000 1
2nd Prize 500,000 3
3rd Prize 9,300 1,696

The lucky winner of the first prize will take home a remarkable Rs1.5 million while 3 second prize winners will receive half million. Over 1500 lucky winners of third prize bond will get Rs9,300.

750 Prize Bond 15 April 2025 Draw No 102 Balloting Winners Details

750 Previous Winners 2025

In last balloting, Rs750, 271541 bagged the top prize and the second Prize was taken by 317904 – 496553 – 800663.

750 Prize Bond 15 April 2025 Draw No 102 Balloting Winners Details

750 Prize Bond Full Draw List PDF Download 15 Jan 2025

Prize Bond Schedule 2025

PRIZE BONDS DATE CITY
750 15 Apr, 25 PESHAWAR
1500 15 May, 25 KARACHI
100 15 May, 25 SIALKOT
40000 10 Jun, 25 HYDERABAD
25000 10 Jun, 25 LAHORE
200 16 Jun, 25 QUETTA
750 15 Jul, 25 RAWALPINDI
1500 15 Aug, 25 FAISALABAD
100 15 Aug, 25 LAHORE
40000 10 Sep, 25 PESHAWAR
25000 10 Sep, 25 KARACHI
200 15 Sep, 25 MULTAN
750 15 Oct, 25 MUZAFFARABAD
1500 17 Nov, 25 RAWALPINDI
100 17 Nov, 25 HYDERABAD
40000 10 Dec, 25 SIALKOT
25000 10 Dec, 25 FAISALABAD
200 15 Dec, 25 LAHORE

Rs25,000 prize bond first draw of 2025 update

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Immigration, Pakistan

Pakistan starts feasibility for another international airport: Here’s location

  • Pakistan

Interior Minister Naqvi, US lawmakers join Sikh community at Kartarpur for Baisakhi

  • Pakistan

Pakistan, Morocco advance military ties with Joint Counter-Terrorism drills

  • Business, Pakistan

New Vehicle Transfer Fees in Islamabad for Cars and Bikes; Updated Rates here

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer