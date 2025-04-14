750 Prize Bond 15 April 2025 Draw No. 102 Balloting, Winners details

750 Prize Bond Winners 2025: The balloting for Rs750 Prize Bond is fnally here, offering chance to win grand prize of Rs15 lac this April. All eyes are on National Saving, as draw for Rs750 Prize Bond, Draw #102, is scheduled to take place at Peshawar office on April 15, Tuesday.

Rs750 Prize Bond Winners

Winners of the upcoming Rs750 Prize Bond will be announced on Tuesday before noon. Stay connected for top winners and a full List of third prize winners.

Prize Amount No. of Prizes 1st Prize 1,500,000 1 2nd Prize 500,000 3 3rd Prize 9,300 1,696

The lucky winner of the first prize will take home a remarkable Rs1.5 million while 3 second prize winners will receive half million. Over 1500 lucky winners of third prize bond will get Rs9,300.

750 Previous Winners 2025

In last balloting, Rs750, 271541 bagged the top prize and the second Prize was taken by 317904 – 496553 – 800663.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025