Lahore, Sialkot, Peshawar, Abbotabad bag wins as Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s second round concludes

LAHORE – Usama Mir took a five-fer to inspire Sialkot to a 10-wicket victory over Quetta on the fourth and final day of the second round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Multan.

Elsewhere, Lahore Blues defeated Karachi Blues by four wickets in Lahore, Peshawar beat Bahawalpur by 181 runs in Abbottabad and Abbottabad had the better of Faisalabad by 134 runs in Islamabad.

Usama returned figures of 20.5-3-51-5 and received good support from Awais Ali (three for 54) as Quetta were dismissed for 212 in their second innings. Trailing by 176 runs on first innings, Quetta had resumed on Monday morning at 108 for three. Sialkot raced to the 36-run target in 5.5 overs without any loss of wicket. This was Sialkot’s second successive victory.

Fast bowler Niaz Khan followed up his six for 97 with four for 39 to hand Peshawar their first win in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with a thumping 181 runs victory over Bahawalpur in Abbottabad. Chasing 344 runs for victory and starting the day at seven for one, Bahawalpur were skittled out for 162 with only Mohammad Ammar offering some resistance while scoring 51. Mohammad Amir Khan lent good support to Niaz when he bagged three wickets for 45 runs for match figures of five wickets for 93 runs.

At National Ground in Islamabad, Faisalabad, resuming the last day at 69 for two in pursuit of 419 runs target, were dismissed for 285 with Abbottabad’s Israr Hussain causing maximum damage with figures of 28-3-69-6. Faisalabad’s second innings revolved around Muhammad Awais Zafar (61), Ali Shan (58 not out), Atiq-ur-Rehman (55) and Abdul Samad (53). This was Abbottabad’s first win and second successive loss for Faisalabad.

Lahore Blues recorded their first win of the tournament when they overpowered Karachi Blues by four wickets in Lahore. Chasing 206 for victory and starting the day at 42 for one, Lahore Blues achieved victory in just over 70 overs for the loss of six wickets. No.3 batter Hammad Butt top-scored with a 140-ball 78 that included five fours and three sixes. Together with captain Imran Butt (39), he put on 82 runs for the third wicket.