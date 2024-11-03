AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Punjab announces school holidays in smog-hit Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a compulsory one-week leave for students up to 5th grade due to the worsening smog situation in Lahore.

According to the notification issued by Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director General (DG) Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh on Sunday, the schools will remain closed for students from nursery to Grade 5 from November 04 to November 09, 2024.

As per the directions, all the public sector and private schools, and special education institutions in the provincial metropolis will be bound to give compulsory holidays to the students of the above-mentioned classes. The Punjab School Education Department and Special Education Department have been informed about the decision taken due to the alarming rise in the levels of air pollution in Lahore.

The decision to extend the holidays or otherwise will be taken after evaluating the environmental situation on November 09.

Lahore tops list of most polluted cities on globe

Staff Report

