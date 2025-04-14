Pakistan, Morocco advance military ties with Joint Counter-Terrorism drills

CHERAT – Armed forces of Pakistan and Morocco started Joint Training in Cherat to boost Counter-Terrorism efforts, ISPR said.

The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said the opening ceremony of 3rd Pakistan-Morocco Joint Bilateral Military Exercise 2025 was held today at Special Operations School in Cherat, with focus on counter-terrorism operations. The ceremony marked commencement of an important joint training initiative between the armed forces of Islamabad and Rabat.

The event was graced by Commandant of the Special Operations School, Cherat, who served as the Chief Guest. This year’s exercise brings together the Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army and the Special Forces of the Moroccan Army, strengthening the ties between the two countries’ military forces.

The exercise aims to refine the professional skills of the participating troops through collaborative training, fostering mutual learning and the exchange of expertise. It also serves to enhance the historic military relations between Pakistan and Morocco, reinforcing their commitment to counter-terrorism efforts.

Military personnel from both nations expressed optimism about the opportunity to gain valuable experience and strengthen their capabilities through this joint initiative. The training exercise is expected to further solidify the partnership between the two countries in the domain of counter-terrorism and military cooperation.