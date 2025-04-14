AGL68.25▲ 1.27 (0.02%)AIRLINK173.79▲ 3.22 (0.02%)BOP11.36▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.64▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DCL9.65▲ 0.85 (0.10%)DFML44.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)DGKC127▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL15.39▲ 0.24 (0.02%)HUBC143.75▲ 5.97 (0.04%)HUMNL12.99▲ 0.07 (0.01%)KEL4.52▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.76▲ 0.4 (0.07%)MLCF62.33▼ -0.07 (0.00%)NBP79.88▲ 1.56 (0.02%)OGDC212.02▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PAEL47.07▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL10.86▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL171.28▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PRL35.88▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PTC23.36▲ 0.27 (0.01%)SEARL96.96▲ 0.7 (0.01%)TELE7.1▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.05▲ 0.82 (0.02%)TPLP9.96▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET21.73▲ 0.44 (0.02%)TRG63.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)UNITY26.61▲ 0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.33▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Budget 2025-26: Which Food items will become expensive amid New Taxes?

Budget 2025 26 Which Food Items Will Become Expensive Amid New Taxes
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are likely to bear brunt of new taxes being considered on several food and beverages in Budget 2025-26.

The federal government is working on upcoming fiscal year’s budget, and there are new taxes being considered on food and beverage products to boost revenue amid economic challenges.

As per available information, excise duties on sodas and other fruit juices are slated to increase by up to 30-40 percent, while bakery items will also get expensive.

The government is also looking to add a tax on industrial dairy products, which could affect the prices of milk, yogurt, cheese, and other products. Furthermore, processed meat products may become more expensive under the new tax structure.

Budget 2025-26

Bakery items, chewing gum, candies, chocolates, caramels, and certain bakery items could face sharp increase in prices over next three years.

Here’s a clear and organized table listing all the food and beverage products mentioned, along with the proposed tax impact based on the information provided:

Category Products  Proposed Tax
Beverages Sodas, Fruit Juices, Sweetened Beverages Excise duty up by 30–40%
Dairy Products Milk (industrial), Yogurt, Cheese, Other Industrial Dairy Items New taxs
Processed Meats Sausages, Salted Meats, Dried Meats, Smoked Meats New Taxes
Bakery Goods Bread, Pastries, Cakes, Other Commercial Bakery Items Health Tax
Confectionery Chewing Gum, Candies, Chocolates, Caramels Health Tax

Would you like this table designed for social media or turned into a graphic/chart format? I can help you create that too!

The coalition government is working to chalk out strategy to expand tax base and secure additional funding while inflation-weary citizens are expressing concerns that these increases could deepen the financial burden.

The exact taxation on edibles is yet to come out as there are further details to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Pakistan plans Rs159 Billion surge in Defense Budget as terrorism threat grows

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business

Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025 begins

  • Pakistan

750 Prize Bond 15 April 2025 Draw No. 102 Balloting, Winners details

  • Featured, Pakistan Super League

PSL 2025: Islamabad United opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

  • Business, Featured

American Lycetuff, The Educators among 102 sealed in Lahore

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer